Palestinian shot at checkpoint after allegedly opening fire on soldiers

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday evening have opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle near Aabood checkpoint west of Ramallah, under the pretext of a shoot and run over attempt.

Israeli sources claimed that a speeding car had opened fire towards a group of soldiers at the checkpoint, without any injuries. However, soldiers opened fire and caused serious injuries to one of the men.

Spokespman for the Israeli army claimed that a Palestinian had opened fire on a militairy point, and claimed that they found a rifle in the vehicle after he was shot.