NYT: Trump could reduce ties with pro-Palestine groups

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing executive orders that will reduce ties with groups that support Palestine, and minimize U.S. presence in specific organizations, including UN.

The New York Times has reportedly attained two draft of the executive orders, titled “Auditing and Reducing U.S. Funding of International Organizations” that reportedly called for terminating funding for any UN agency that meets any one of a number of criteria.

According to the Times, the decision to drastically withdraw from these international organizations would also be based on whether or not they give full membership to the Palestinian Authority or Palestinian Liberation Organization.

Reports added that another criteria is support for Iran and North Korea or any attempt to circumnavigate sanctions on them. The draft also called to cut funding for any international group that “is controlled or substantially influenced by any state that sponsors terrorism” or is accused of human rights infringements.

According to the Times, the order also calls for then enacting “at least a 40 percent overall decrease” in U.S. funding toward these organizations.