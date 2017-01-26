IOF raid homes of PSCC activists, confiscate belongins amid wide arrest campaign

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday overnight have raided the homes of two Popular Struggle activists, Rateb and Abdullah Abu Rahma in Bil’in, West of Ramallah, during a wide raid and arrest campaign all over the West Bank.

Locals from Bil’in village said that armed soldiers surrounded the area and broke into the homes. After that, the put the two families in a room and searched their computers and mobile phones.

Soldiers also raided the rooms and then confiscated Abdullah Abu Rahma’s computer.

Abdullah Abu Rahmad, HRD and coordinator of PSCC, was released on Tuesday night from Israeli jail after a two day detention.

He was detained as he was attending the court session of six PSCC activists detained by Israel, under charges that he participated in building a protest tent against annexing the Ma’ale Adumim settlement.

This comes as part of a wide raid and arrest campaign all over the West Bank, in which nine Palestinians have been arrested.