IOF carry limited invasion into Gaza strip, attack fishermen

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli army bulldozers early on Wednesday launched a limited incursion into southern Gaza Strip, while Israeli Naval forces attackes Palestinian fishermen off the Gaza shores.

According to PIC, four Israeli military bulldozers deployed at Soufa military base in eastern Rafah moved some 50 meters into the southern border area. In addition, bulldozers leveled Palestinian lands and set up sand barriers all along the borderline.

At the same time, Israeli navy gunboats unleashed heavy spates of machinegun fire on Palestinian fishermen sailing off northern and southern Gaza shores.

The navy forces chased down Palestinian fishing boats off Beit Lahiya seashore, to north of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli gunboats further targeted Palestinian fishermen in Rafah and Khan Younis coasts with randomly-shot barrages of machinegun fire.