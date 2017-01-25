Britain, Japan condemn Israeli settlement expansion

PNN/ Jerusalem/

As Israel has announced the approval to construct thousands of settlement units in the occupied West Bank, challenging the UN Security Council resolutions and international denounces, Britain and Japan have condmened the decision.

On Tuesday, the British Minister for the Middle East Tobias Ellwood has commented on the Jerusalem municipality approving plans to build 566 new settlement homes in East Jerusalem.

Foreign Office minister, Tobias Ellwood, said: “It is the long held view of the British Government that settlements built on occupied Palestinian territory are contrary to international law and an obstacle to a two-state solution and we condemn them.”

“The UK reiterates its support for a negotiated peace settlement that leads to an Israel that is safe from terrorism and a Palestinian state that is viable and sovereign,” statement added.

To its part, the Government of Japan deeply deplored the settlement plans, despite repeated calls from the international community including Japan for freezing settlement activities.

“Settlement activities are in violation of international law and Japan has repeatedly called upon the Government of Israel to fully freeze settlement activities,” a Statement by Foreign Press Secretary Norio Maruyama said.

” The Government of Japan once again strongly urges the Government of Israel to desist from implementing its construction plans that are undermining the viability of a two-state solution,” statement concluded.

