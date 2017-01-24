Livni cancels trip to Belgium following arrest threats

PNN/ Brussels/

The former Israeli foreign minister, Tzipi Livni, has reportedly cancelled her trip to Belgium over threats of arrest for war crimes in Gaza.

On 23 June 2010 a group of victims filed a complaint in Belgium with the Federal Prosecutor against Israeli military officials at the time, including Livni, for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip.

In the 2008-2009 war on Gaza, 1,500 Palestinians were killed.

Livni served as Minister of Foreign Affairs between 2006 – 2009 under former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, and was due to arrive in the Belgian capital on Monday to unofficially attend a conference on anti-Semitism in Europe.