Israel approves 2,500 settlement units in West Bank

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Authorities on Tuesday have approved the construction of 2,500 illegal settlement units in the West Bank following Trump presidency.

The construction was okayed by Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Minister of Army, Avigdor Lieberman.

According to Haaretz, most of the units are located in settlement blocs, and 100 of which are located in Beit El.

On Monday, Netanyahu and his associates said they will soon discuss “extensive settlement construction beyond the green line.”

Settlements are illegal under international law.