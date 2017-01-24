IOF demolish four barracks in Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning have demolished residential and agricultural barracks in Aqraba towno east of Nablus city, northern West Bank.

Local sources in Nablus said that intense forces accompanied by bulldozers demolished four barracks, two residential facilities and two others used for livestock.

In addition, the bulldozers continued to raze the road leading to the barracks in order to prevent people from reaching the area and helping the residents.

Sources added that this demolition aims to evict the residents from their homes and give it to settlers.