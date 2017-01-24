IOF arrest PSCC activist whilst attending court of other detained activists

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Israeli military police on Tuesday has arrested activist Abdullah Abu Rahma from the Ofer military courtroom while he was attending the trial of the Popular Resistance activists who were arrested during the rebuilding of Bab Al-Shams village on Friday, in protest of Israeli will to confiscate it and annex it to Ma’ale Adumim settlement.

The Popular Stuggle Coordination Committee (PSCC) has condemned the arrest of Abu Rahma and taking him to Ofer Military Court, adding that this will not deter the PSCC activists from coninuing their struggle.

PSCC called on the Palestinian people to take action, expand and activate and expand the popular resistance to defeat the occupation and establish a Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital.

Head of PSCC, Munther Amira condemnted the arrest of Abu Rahma and the previous arrest of six other activists from Bab Al-Shams, explaining that this detention undermines the determination and the struggle of activists of Palestinians and exposes Israeli practices which threaten the future of the region.

Amira described the arrest is a flagrant violation of human rights conventions since Abu Rahma was only attending the court of the six activists.

Amira also called on rights groups and international organiozations to stand in solidarity with Abu Rahma and the other detained activists, since they are Palestinian human rights defenders, and to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against Palestinians.