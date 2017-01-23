Ofer military court extends arrest of six PSCC activists

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The “Ofer” Military Court on Sunday had extended the arrest of six Popular Struggle activists for two more days.

According to the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee (PSCC) coordinator in Bil’in town, Abdullah Abu Rahma told WAFA news agency that the court refused to release the activists, and extended their detention for two more days at the request of the military prosecutor, under the pretext that the interrogation is still not complete.

The court decided to release four of the activists, Jamil Al-Barghouthi, Ahmed Odeh, Khaled Qtaishat and Lema Nazeeh, under the conditions of a 30,000 ILS fine (for all of them) and a three-day house arrest. However, the court gave the military prosecutor the right to plea within 24 hours.

As for the two other activists, brothers Mohammed and Akram Al-Khatib, the court decided to keep them under interrogation for two more days.

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) have detained the six after raiding the Bab Al-Shams village which was set up by PSCC and international activists, in protest of Israeli attempts to take over the land located in E1 area and annex it to Ma’ale Adumim settlement east of Jerusalem.

Taking over this land and annexing it will mean cutting off the West Bank in half and isolating Jerusalem.