Netanyahu: “I will announce extensive construction in the settlement blocs”

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Two days after Trump was sworn in as US President, the Israeli Prime Minister, Minister Benjamin Netanyahu related to the initiative to apply Israeli sovereignty over Maale Adumim: “In any permanent settlement, Maale Adumim will be under Israeli but it is not the right time to take unilateral steps without coordinating with the American authorities,” Jerusalem online reported.

“It is not the time to take unilateral steps without coordinating with the American government,” Israeli Netanyahu stated. “Maale Adumim will remain part of Israel in any final status agreement,” ahead of a call that is due to take place with Trump tonight.

Netanyahu’s associates stated that the Israeli Prime Minister also stressed that construction in Jerusalem will continue without limitations. They also noted that the Prime Minister will soon discuss extensive settlement construction beyond the green line.