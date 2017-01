PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday morning have arrested 13 Palestinians, including a prisoner’s mother, in a wide raid and arrest campaign all over the West Bank.

IOF claimed in a press statement that 13 “wanted” Palestinians were detained for allegedly being involved in anti-occupation attacks.

In addition, they broke into the home of prisoner Ahmed Abu Sal in Al-Arroub refugee camp, and arrested his mother.

Raids included Bethlehem, Jenin, Qalqilia, Nablus and Hebron.