Gaza fisherman critically wounded in Israeli naval attack

PNN/ Gaza/

A Palestinian fisherman on Monday morning sustained serious wounds after he was shot in the head with a rubber bullet by Israeli Naval Forces.

Head of Gaza’s Fishermen Union, Nizar Ayyash told PIC that IOF attacked Palestinian fishermen sailing off western Beit Lahiya with randomly-shot spates of machinegun fire.

Palestinian fisherman Oranes Sherif al-Sultan was shot and injured with an Israeli rubber bullet in the head, close to his eyes. The fisherman was rushed to the Indonesian hospital then transferred to the Shifaa medical complex after his health took a critical downturn.

PIC adds that last week, al-Sultan was arrested by the occupation forces at sea and released following long hours of intensive questioning.