Barghouthi: A state-minus means turning Palestine into apartheid “Bantustans”

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Secretary General of the Palestine National Initiative (PNI), Dr. Mustafa Al-Barghouthi, on Sunday said that the statements of Israeli minister of army, Avigdor Lieberman saying that it is impossible to find a solution with the Palestinians, are true, since Israel does not want peace but rather wants surrender.

Al-Barghouthi statements to PNN came after Israeli transportation miniter, Yisrael Katz, proposed a plan to annex the major West Bank settlements, including Ma’ale Adumim, in coordination with the US government.

The plan proposes that in exchange, Israel builds an artificial island and a harbor in front of the Gaza Strip shoreline, tracks from the Arabian Peninsula to the Mediterranean Sea, and allows unrestricted construction in Jerusalem and the West Bank for the general public.

Barghouthi, in a phone call, told PNN that such plan must be “resisted” by all means possible.

On Netanyahu’s offer of a “minus-state”, Barghouthi said that this means turning the West Bank into isolated cantons on less than 40% of the occupied territory, turning it into homelands (the Bantustans which were established by the Apartheid Government, were areas to which the majority of the Blacks population was moved to prevent them from living in the urban areas of South Africa.)

Barghouthi added that Palestinians do not want only a name of a state, but rather a country that has its own sovereighnty, borders, and not living under an apartheid state that continues occupation.