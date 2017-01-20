Popular Resistance activists set up Bab Al Shams village, IOF expell them by force

Jerusalem/PNN/

Israeli Occupation Forces arrested Friday morning six activists from Palestinian Popular Resistance after they set up Bab Al Shams village in the in East Jerusalem Mountains known as E1 area.

Popular Resistance activists set up Bab Al Shams to send massage to US elected President Donald Trump, who will take office today saying that moving USA Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem unacceptable by the Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims and will lead to ignite the cycle of violence.

Head of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee, Munther Amira, told PNN reporter before he was arrested with 5 activists, that rebuilding Bab Al Shams village is meant to send two messages.

The first, to tell US president-elect, Trump that Jerusalem is an occupied Palestinian city, and that area E1 is part of this occupied land. “According to international law therefore, you must comply with UN Security Council resolutions that condemned Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories and not support it.

Amira added that the second message by Bab al Shams village is to the Israeli government, which will vote on the decision to annex the Ma’ale Adumim to Israel on Sunday to confirm to this apartheid government that its decisions are illegal and contrary to international law.

Amira demanded the international community, which participate in International Paris Conference to stand a real stand against settlements and Israeli racism, which the US President has announced he support.

Israeli Occupation Forces attacked the activists and beat number of them before arresting of six of them and remov the tent set up by activists.

The E1 zone is an area of the West Bank within the municipal boundary of the Israeli settlement of Ma’ale Adumim. It is located adjacent to and northeast of East Jerusalem and to the west of Ma’ale Adumim.

It covers an area of 12 square kilometres (4.6 sq mi), which is home to a number of Bedouin communities and their livestock as well as a large Israeli police headquarters.

The Palestinian tent site of Bab al Shams, which was established for several days in early 2013, also lay within this area.

There are Israeli plans for construction in E1, named the E1 Plan, frozen since at least 2009 under international pressure. This plan is not synonymous with the expansion of Ma’ale Adumim.[3] The plan was initially conceived by Yitzhak Rabin in 1995.

Construction in E1 is controversial. Critics say that the plan aims at preventing any possible expansion of East Jerusalem by creating a physical link between Ma’ale Adumim and Jerusalem, and that it would effectively complete a crescent of Israeli settlements around East Jerusalem dividing it from the rest of the West Bank and its Palestinian population centres, and create a continuous Jewish population between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim. It would also nearly bisect the West Bank jeopardizing the prospects of a contiguous Palestinian state.

Palestinians describe the E1 plan as an effort to Judaize Jerusalem.

The international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law, but the Israeli government disputes this.