Video: Palestinians take Trump embassy pledge to the streets

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Hundreds of Palestinians on Thursday held protests in different areas of the West Bank in protest of Trump’s statements on movnig US embassy from Tel Aviv t o Jerusalem.

Protesters from the West Bank cities of Ramallah, Nablus and Hebron put up slogans telling Trump to “Take [his] racism awar from the Holy City” and “Our dignity is non-negotiable.. Do not touch Jerusalem,”

Other Arabic slogans said that “the whole world is moving forward but the Trump administration is moving backwards.”

The protests also condemned the Israeli crimes in Umm Al-Hiran on Wednesday, where two Palestinians were killed and the homes in the community were demolished.

Trump to Israel: I did not forget Jerusalem embassy pledge

The protests come two days after US President-elect, Donald Trump told the Israeli daily, Israel Hayom, that he intends to go through with his pledge to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Hebrew daily cited Trump as saying “clearly I did not forget” the pledge, during an exclusive event at the Chairman’s Global Dinner in Washington, DC.

“Of course I remember what I said about Jerusalem. You know that I am not a person who breaks promises,” Trump told the newspaper.

Trump’s statements on the matter have sparked opposing reactions opposing the move since it would spark outrage and would consider Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

One week ago, the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas has sent a letter to Trump, saying that if the US embassy is moved to Jerusalem, the Middle East, and even peace in the world, “will be in severe trouble”.

Abbas also invited Trump to Bethlehem, saying “we invite you to visit Palestine, especially Bethlehem, next year, and that this statement is not on your agenda because any statement or position that will disrupt or alter the status of Jerusalem is a red line that we will not accept it.”

Trump’s statement comes after the UN Security Council has voted in favour of a resolution denouncing illegal Israeli settlements, in addition to the Paris Peace conference, which Israel refused to attend and described it as “useless.”