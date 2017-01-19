Completion of project funded by Japan to improve container waste collection

PNN/ Nablus/

On Wednesday, Takeshi Okubo, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to the PA, visited Nablus in Nablus Governorate to celebrate the completion of the project funded by the Government of Japan through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The grant of US$65,600 was extended to Joint Service Council for Solid Waste Management in Nablus Governorate. It was used to improve the environmental situation and management system for solid waste collection by installation of newcontainers in order to secure betterliving environment for the local residents. The direct beneficiaries shall be about 35,000 residents.

In his speech, Mr. Okuboemphasized Japan’s firm commitment of supporting Palestinian people from human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing social and economic development projects needed for Palestinian communities.

Since 1993 the Government of Japan has extended its official development assistance to approximately US$1.7 billion, to the Palestinians. GGP projects have been formulated in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority through Ministry of Finance and Planning since 2010.