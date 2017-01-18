Two Palestinians killed by IOF during demolitoin, Negev

PNN/ Negev/

Two Palestinians have been killed and several others injured on Wednesday morning during an Israeli demolition campaign in the occupied Negev this morning.

According to eyewitnesses, two Palestinians were killed after IOF broke into the Umm Al-Hiran Bedouin town in the Negev, and began demolishing it after it has been rebuilt several times by the community.

The demolitions caused severe clashes causing the killnig of two youths, and injuring others, including head of the Arab Joint List in the Knesset, Ayman Odeh, who sustained light injuries in the head.

Israeli media said that, a Palestinian man attempted to carry out a car ramming, when police shot him. A second man was reportedly killed.

The Palestinian accused of ramming is named Ya’qoub Al-Qi’an, and the other is still unidentified.

Ya’qoub’s mother was filmed on camera, in tears, saying that her son did not do anything, and that he was shot innocent.

The clashes between the community youth and Israeli Forces are still ongoing.