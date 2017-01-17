IOF demolish Palestinian structures in Nablus, Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning have demolished Palestinian structures in Nablus city, and forced a Palestinian to demolish his own home in Jerusalem.

According to local sources, IOF demolished a number of facilities and barracks in Aqraba town south of Nablus.

In a related matter, a Palestinian was forced today to demolish his own home in Issawiya town in Jerusalem.

Many Palestinians were forced to demolish their own homes, especially in Jerusalem, since the Israeli minicipality charges them for high prices after giving them demolition orders.

Hundreds of homes are given demolition notices under the pretext of no building permit.