Video: Palestinians bid last farewell 17-year-old martyr, Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Palestinians on Tuesday bid the last farewell to the martyr Qusai Emour (17) who was shot dead on Monday afternoon during clashes that broke out in Teqou’a village East of Bethlehem.

The funeral was launched from the Beit Jala governmental hospital in Bethlehem.

Emour, was killed and five others were injured during the clashes that broke out after Israeli Forces raided the village.

According to Iyad Emour, Qusai’s uncle, the martyr was shot with at least four bullets, before IOF attacked and detained his body, then left him to bleed to death.

After he died, the soldiers allowed Palestinian medical teams to take his body. It was found that he was shot with three bullets with one of the bullets hitting him right in the heart.

Qusai’s shooting was filmed on camera, showing the moment IOF shot, attacked, and detained his body.