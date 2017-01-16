IOF target Gaza fishermen

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli Naval Forces on Monday morning have opened fire on fishermen sailing off the Gaza shores, damaging their boats.

According to WAFA news agency, Israeli naval boats have targeted the fishing boats which were sailing about four miles into the sea, chased them and opened fire and water towards them.

The boats were damaged but no injuries were reported amongst the fishermen.

Israeli Forces target Gaza fishermen almost daily, in an attempt to stop them from carrying out their fishing job.