17-year-old Palestinian shot dead by IOF during clashes, Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday afternoon have shot dead a Palestinian teen during clashes that broke out in Teqou’a village East of Bethlehem.

Qusai al-Emour, was killed and five others were injured during the clashes that broke out after Israeli Forces raided  the village.

According to Iyad Emour, Qusai’s uncle, the martyr was shot with at least four bullets, before IOF attacked and detained his body, then left him to bleed to death.

After he died, the soldiers allowed Palestinian medical teams to take his body. It was found that he was shot with three bullets with one of the bullets hitting him right in the heart.

