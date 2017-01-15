Israeli bulldozers carry out limited incursion into Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli military bulldozers on Sunday morning carried out a limited incursion into an eastern border area in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported that armored bulldozers came from Sofa military base and infiltrated about 50 meters into the east of Rafah, where they embarked on digging and leveling mounds of dirt.

They added that soldiers and three tanks watched the bulldozers from a distance as they were advancing into the Palestinian territory. Later, the armored vehicles withdrew.

Without any regard to the 2014 ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the Israeli army persists in carrying out limited incursions into the eastern border areas of Gaza to bulldoze lands, and allows its troops to open fire during these operations.

Source: PalInfo