Mladenov:we call for the full respect of the right to freedom of expression in Gaza

20 hours ago National News, Politics 332 Views

Gaza/PNN/

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Mr. Nickolay Mladenov, said on the electricity crisis and protests in Gaza :”I am following with great concern the tense situation unfolding in Gaza after two million Palestinians have been left with just a couple of hours of electricity per day in the middle of winter.

He added :” i call for the full respect of the right to freedom of expression, peaceful protest and assembly in Gaza. All responsible authorities must cooperate to resolve the electricity crisis immediately.”

All Rights Reserved © Palestine News Network 2015