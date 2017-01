PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday razed a road connecting Palestinian towns and villages to the northeast of Yatta town, southern Hebron hills.

Coordinator for the popular anti-settlement committee, Rateb Jabour, said Israeli military troops escorted by a bulldozer razed an access road near the village of al-Boweib in Yatta, in Hebron, southern West Bank.