IOF arrest 27 Palestinians in overnight raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday overnight have kidnapped 27 Palestiniansduring a wide raid and arrest campaign.

According to PalInfo, the campaign targeted four Palestinians from Nour Shams camp, to the east of Tulkarem, two from Balata camp, in eastern Nablus, and two others from eastern Qalqilya and northern Salfit.

Three more Palestinians were kidnapped by the IOF from northern Ramallah while two other youths were arrested in Jerusalem’s northwestern town of Qatna and al-Khalil’s southern town of Dura.

According to the Israeli army statement, the sweep targeted 11 Palestinians from Bethlehem’s southern town of Tekoua’.

At the same time, the IOF rolled into the Balata refugee camp, to the east of Nablus province, and kidnapped the member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council Talel Dweikat and Jenin’s former governor after they broke into his family.

Another Palestinian youth was kidnapped by the IOF from his family home in the process.

The IOF also arrested the Palestinian youth Mourad Hmeidan from the Balata refugee camp after they wreaked havoc on his family home.

The occupation army reportedly ravaged civilian homes in Balata’s southern corners, sparking tension in the area.

Just before midnight, Israeli army patrols stormed Nablus’s southern town of Ourata and rummaged into a Palestinian home before they backtracked on way to Hawara military camp.

The campaign culminated in the abduction of four Palestinian youths from the northern occupied West Bank province of Tulkarem following assaults on Nour Shams refugee camp, to the east.

A PIC news correspondent identified the four arrestees as Mosaab al-Sabagh, Nayef Abu al-Rub, Ibrahim Fayad, and Islam Fawda.

The occupation patrols reportedly broke into the homes of the newly-captured youths and aggressively attacked their parents and relatives.

The occupation soldiers climbed over the rooftops of civilian homes before they retreated at daybreak.