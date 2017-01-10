Israel revokes residency of Jerusalem martyr’s family as part of collective punishment

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Authorities on Tuesday morning has decided to revoke the residency of 13 of the relatives of Fadi Qunber who carried out the truck ramming in Jerusalem two days ago.

The revocation includes Fadi’s mother and other relatives, added to a series of collective punishment measures against the family in particular, and the town of Jabal Al-Mukabber as a whole.

This morning, IOF took measurmenets of the Qunber family home in order to demolish it.

The Israeli ministry of Interior said that such measurements are meant to “deter” anti-occupation attacks.

On Sunday night, the Israeli cabinet of ministers has also taken a series of punitive measures, including raiding the family home of Qunber, taking down his mourning tent, arresting his sisters and not returning his body to his family.

On the same day, IOF has tightened restrictions over entering and leaving the town, and threatened with administrative detention to anyone who shows support for the operative.

Collective punishments are illegal in international law.