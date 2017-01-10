IOF invade home, shoot Palestinian man in front of mother

PNN/ Tubas/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning have invaded the Al-Fari’a refugee camp, northern West Bank, and killed a man in his home.

According to locals, IOF invaded the camp located south of Tubas, for a raid and arrest campaign, and broke into the home of Mohammad Salhi (33) to get to another home for an arrest.

Israeli Forces claimed that Salhi had weilded a knife and attempted to stab one of the soldiers, then shot him dead. However, none of the soldiers were injured.

Leader in Hizb Al-Sha’b party, Khalid Mansour, said that soldiers shot the man in front of his mother, and left him to bleed to death, which counts as an extrajudicial execution from zero distance.

The martyr was moved to the Turkish Hospital in the city and announced dead there.

IOF also arrested three youths from the camp.