IOF damage water line which provides to 36 families in Jordan valley

PNN/ Jordan Valley/

Israeli bulldozers on Tuesday morning have demolished an 11 kilometer water line that provides water to 36 Palestinian families in the Bedouin communities of Al-Ras Al-Ahmad and Al-Hadidiya, Jordan Valley.

Head of the projects in the Al-Maleh and Al-Madareb areas, Aaref Daraghmeh told PNN that Israeli bulldozers damaged a plastic water provider which passes by Atoof village, and provides 22 families in Al-Ras Al-Ahmad community, and 14 in Al-Hadidiyya.

Daraghmeh added that this water system was supported by donors to provide water for the families.