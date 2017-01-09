Palestinian prisoner sentenced to two life sentences, millions of Shekels

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Ofer Israeli military court on Monday morning has sentenced a Palestinian prisoner to two life sentences and a fine of 3.5 million ILS (approximately $907,000).

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), prisoner Mohammed Abu Shahin received this sentece over accusations of being involved in an Anti-Israeli operation.

The Jerusalemite prisoner was arrested six months ago, and his home in Qalandia refugee camp has been demolished.