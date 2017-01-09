Abbas calls on Trump not to move embassy to Jerusalem

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas on Friday has sent a letter to the US president-elect, Donald Trump, saying that if the US embassy is moved to Jerusalem, the Middle East, and even peace in the world, “will be in severe trouble”.

“We heard a lot of statements relating to moving the US embassy, which we hope are not correct and will not be implemented, but if implemented then the peace process in the Middle East, and even peace in the world, will be in a crisis we will not be able to come out from,” Abbas wrote to Trump.

Abbas also invited Trump to Bethlehem, saying “we invite you to visit Palestine, especially Bethlehem, next year, and that this statement is not on your agenda because any statement or position that will disrupt or alter the status of Jerusalem is a red line that we will not accept it.”

“Some people in the past talked about this subject and did not do anything. So we hope the US administration does not move the embassy, and to implement UN resolution 2334, which it did not object to nor did use its veto against him, and thus it had approved the resolution, which had international consensus,” Abbas concluded.