Video: Israeli official filmed talking about “taking down” pro-Palestinian UK MPs

PNN/ London/

A senior Israeli embassy official in London has been caught on camera saying he plotted to “take down” British MPs sympathetic to Palestine, including Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan.

Shai Masot, a senior political officer at the Israeli regime embassy in London, who also describes himself as an Israeli military officer, made the threats about several British lawmakers during an undercover sting scheme by an Al Jazeera investigative unit, according to a Guardian report on Saturday.

Masot declined to comment or elaborate on what he meant when he said he wanted to “take down” a number of British lawmakers, PressTV reported.

The recordings form the basis of four half-hour documentaries that Al Jazeera is to broadcast from January 15.

Meanwhile, a Foreign Office spokesman was quoted in the report as saying, “The Israeli ambassador has apologized and is clear these comments do not reflect the views of the embassy… The UK has a strong relationship with Israel and we consider the matter closed.”