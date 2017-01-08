Six Israeli soldiers killed, 15 injured in ramming attack

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Six Israeli soldiers were killed and 18 others were wounded in a suspected truck ramming attack in Armon Hanatziv settlement near Jabal Al-Mukabber town, Jerusalem.

The driver, from Jerusalem, was shot and killed on the spot.

Soldiers were treated by Magen David paramedics. Three of the wounded soldiers are in serious condition.

Following the attack, IOF announced an emergency state in Jerusalem.

Following the attack, IOF broke into the home of the attacker, from Jabal Al-Mukabber town.