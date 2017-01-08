Israeli settlers take over Palestinian residential building in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

A group of Israeli settlers on Sunday morning have taken over a Palestinian residential building in Silwan town, East Jerusalem.

The settlers reportedly took over the building while accompanied by Special Israeli forces.

The building is property of a Palestinian man, Hani Sarhan, who is currently in Jordan. The settlers took over his home as well.

It is worth mentioning that settlement organizations have recently managed to take over a number of structures in different areas in Silwan town, located south of Al-Aqsa mosque.