Ashrawi meets with French Consul over Paris Initiative

PNN/ Ramallah/

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi met with French Consul General Pierre Cochard at the PLO Headquarters in Ramallah.

The discussion focused on the French Initiative to host the International Peace Conference in Paris on January 15 and the concerted efforts required to guarantee its success.

In that context, Dr. Ashrawi stressed, “In order for the Conference to succeed, it must be based on international law, international humanitarian law and UN resolutions, in particular UNSC Resolution 2334. It should also include clear objectives with a concrete plan of implementation and a binding timeline. The Conference must also set up comprehensive mechanisms to end the military occupation and to ensure the establishment of a viable and sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. All permanent status issues must be resolved in accordance with international law and conventions, including UNGA Resolution 194.”

Dr. Ashrawi also called for the creation of a follow-up committee with the responsibilities of monitoring and evaluation of implementation, as well as the authority to exercise arbitration and accountability.

She added, “The Conference gains added importance in view of the upcoming inauguration of the American President-elect and the extremely disturbing messages coming from both Congress and the new U.S. administration regarding the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and the approval of illegal settlement activities in a blatant violation of international law; the ramifications and consequences of such moves are enormous and could engulf the whole region and beyond.”