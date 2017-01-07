Bil’in weekly demonstration

Ramallah/PNN/

today 6-1-2017 in Bil’in weekly march towards the apartheid wall. As confirmed participants for continuing the resistance until the end of the occupation a . , many of the international activists and Israelis activist participated in the demonstration.

On the other hand, dozens of Israeli soldiers waiting for the demonstrators in order to suppress them as usual.

Where they shot gas canisters at the demonstrators.

Bil’in leading weekly nonviolent demonstrations for more than 12 years with internationals ans Israelis activist .