Israeli municipality threatens to raze home, displace family in Silwan

The Israeli municipal authority in Occupied Jerusalem has notified a Palestinian citizen of its intention to demolish his home in Silwan district for the second time and displace his family at the pretext of unlicensed construction.

According to Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Silwan, Issa Ja’afera, a Jerusalemite citizen, recently built a makeshift home made of wood and steel sheets after the municipality knocked down his house on October 26, 2016.

As a result of Israel’s racist demolition policy, Ja’afera and his eight family members will become homeless again.

Several court hearings were held in vain to postpone the demolition of his home, and the Israeli municipality refuses to impose a financial penalty on him in order to delay the demolition measure.

Ja’afera said the municipality ordered him to remove his own home or else he would incur demolition expenses amounting to 40,000 shekels.

“I will not demolish my home, and I cannot even think about it. It is impossible for me to demolish my own home with my own hands,” he said.