Israel issued 1,658 administrative detention orders in 2016

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Palestine center for prisoners studies has recently issued a report saying that Israeli Occupation Authorities have issued nearly 1,658 administrative detention orders against Palestinian prisoners durnig 2016.

The center also affirmed that administrative detention orders have increased by 30% during 2016 in comparison with 2015.

The detention orders, without charge or trial, included 588 new orders ranging between two and six months and 1,070 renewed orders.

The sources pointed out that 20 administrative detention orders were issued against Palestinian children during 2016, 16 of whom were from the West Bank and four from occupied Jerusalem.

Three Palestinian children are still held in Israeli jails under administrative detention.

7,000 Palestinian prisoners are currently held in Israeli jails including 700 administrative detainees.

Administrative detention is the imprisonment of Palestinians without charge or trial and on the basis of secret evidence for up to six month periods, indefinitely renewable by Israeli military courts.

Palestinian detainees have continuously resorted to open-ended hunger strikes as a way to protest their administrative