IOF open fire on Palestinian Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday night have opened fire on the vehicle of the Palestinian undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, on his way from Ramallah to Bethlehem.

Israeli soldiers have reportedly deliberately opened fire on the car of Dr. As’ad Ramlawi when it was near the Al-Ram town, Ramallah.

The ministry confirmed in a statement that its undersecretary was not hurt in the shooting. However, the vehicle front glass was severely damaged.

To his part, the Palestinian Minister of Health, Dr. Jawad Awwad, condemned the shooting. saying that it comes as part of the Israeli occupation and army escalation of aggression and ciolations against the Palestinian people.