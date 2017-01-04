Palestinian schoolgirl sentenced to eight years in Israeli jail

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Magistrate Court on Wednesday morning have sentenced the wounded Jerusalemite teenager, Marah Bakir, to eight and a half years in jail, added to a 10,000 ILS fine over an alleged stabbing attack.

Marah, 18, was arrested in Oct. 2015 after being shot and injured by Israeli gunfire shortly after leaving her school in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Marah, who is currently held in HaSharon prison, is still suffering from the gunfire injuries.

Israeli soldiers claimed that the girl was carrying a knife and indended to stab a soldier, however, her family denied such accusations.

