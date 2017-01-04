Israel ignores UNSC settlement resolution

By: Madeeha Araj

Following the UN Security Council resolution on the Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, particularly, in Jerusalem, a hysterical state hit the Netanyahu government putting itself above all the international laws and norms, showing anger against the international community and imposing sanctions against the UN and the countries that have adopted the draft resolution and voted in its favor, attempting to preempt the sanctions to be taken against its ongoing crimes in the Arab occupied Palestinian territories, and its non-abidance by the international laws and legitimacy.

Hours after the UN resolution to criminalize the settlements, Netanyahu announced his rejection to the resolution and that he won’t comply with it, taking unprecedented steps against the states that have voted in favor of the resolution, including G7 states, canceling a meeting with the British PM, Theresa May in Davos, abusing ambassadors of the states that voted with the resolution as well as the US ambassador as his government abstained from voting at the UN against the resolution that condemning the settlement. Netanyahu also decided to cancel the visit, which was scheduled to be carried out by the Ukraine PM, Vladimir Grismn to Israel. his cabinet members’ reaction was not less than him, where the Israeli Minister of the Education, Naftali Bennett calls for imposing control on C areas of the West Bank, and announced he is going to put forward a bill before the Knesset to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank under the Israeli sovereignty. Following Kerry’s speech, he also said that the ideal response for the UN resolution on the settlement will be the annexation of settlements in the West Bank and Jerusalem as soon as the newly elected-President of the US Administrations resumes his duties officially at the White House, and that the first step that Israeli government will take is to strengthen Israeli sovereignty over Ma’ale Adumim, adding he will work to apply the Israeli law in the West Bank i.e. Maale Adumim, the Jordan Valley, Ariel and Ofra

For their part, leaders of the settlements attacked the resolution, and US President Obama. Acting head of Gush Etzion Council, Moshe Civil, said, the UN resolution reveals the true face of Obama being anti-Semitism and his hate to Israel, who did this as revenge. He added, we overcome Antackheos and will overcome Obama too. Settlement in Judea and Samaria and in every Israel will be enhanced, and Obama will be thrown away and will be listed with the Israel’s enemies list. As for the head of Jabal ASl-Khalil, Youha Dmoury, he called on the government of Israel to adopt Edmund Levy’s report, which considers our area as non-occupied territory in the military concept of the international law, and to impose the Israeli law on the whole territory of Israel. It is not important what the gentiles say; the important is what the Jews do.

The Israeli president, Reuven Rivlin defended the settlers and settlements across the country. He spoke to settlers saying, “We face the darkness in these days, we light the light, and we continue our struggle to stay all over the country. During his participation in the ceremony of the so-called (lighting candles) at Bethel settlement, he said, settlers in the occupied West Bank are the pioneers, who walk before the camp, and face terrorist attacks and the international boycott and isolation and de-legitimization.

US President-elect Donald Trump, has vowed to re-accelerate steps to move the US embassy to Jerusalem in response to the UN Security Council Resolution 2334, that calls for freezing settlements in the Palestinian territories. At the same time a significant rise is seen in the number of building schemes that have been submitted and approved to allow building in the settlements, especially in Jerusalem since the US presidential election, where building 1506 housing units was currently approved, of which about 1000 housing units was approved since Trump’s win.

For his part, Netanyahu asked to postpone the discussion to issue licenses for the construction of hundreds of housing units in occupied East Jerusalem. Member of the Committee for Planning and Construction at the municipality of occupation in Jerusalem, Hanan Rubin said, we will put these plans to a vote at a time later and we’ll talk about the issuance of licenses for 618 housing units in the occupied East Jerusalem, at the Ramat Shlomo and Remote neighborhoods. At the meeting, the so-called Local Committee for the Building at the municipality ratified the building of 4 stories for the Ateret Cohanim Association in Salwan neighborhood east of Jerusalem, this will be built on a land owned by Palestinians that Israel claims as being absentee Property.

On the other hand, it became clear the role and approach of the Civil Administration in forcing the displacement of the Palestinians, as the organizing committees and the Civil Administration approved the construction of thousands of housing settlement units, while refraining from issuing building permits for Palestinians and denying them building in areas under their control. It became clear that preventing the Palestinians from building means pushing them to leave their land and seizing it for settlement and military purposes. The Israeli Civil Administration doubles by 18-time demolishing orders against Palestinian homes and properties in C areas, which exist under the sovereignty of the Israeli occupation authority compared to issuance building permits in the same areas. Israeli data shed lights on construction carried out by Palestinians in areas classified as C in the occupied West Bank areas, it showed that the number of permits granted for Palestinians during the last 3 years, exceeded a thousand application for building, and that the Civil Administration has approved only 53 of them, while at the same time has approved about a thousand. Moreover, the Civil Administration issued 2,000 demolition orders against Palestinian buildings of which 983 orders were carried out during the past three years.

Within the context, the Israeli government is planning in accordance to Eli Ben-Dahan, the Deputy Minister of the Israeli Army, to connect all the main roads in the West Bank to central Israel as a strategic plan to strengthen the Jewish presence in the West Bank. Ben announced that Israel will begin paving a new bypass road in the West Bank next week, linking the city of Kfar Saba northern of Israel with ​​Nablus area, adding this provides a great opportunity to annex Judea and Samaria. Ben also noted that the Israeli government is planning to link the main road north of the West Bank with the highway coastal road that connects the cities of Jerusalem with Tel Aviv, and that it will be finished by next March. Moreover, a scheme to pave a third bypass south of the West Bank to link Gush Etzion settlement south of Bethlehem with the Hebron city bypassing Aroub refugee camp.

As for Israeli Transportation Minister, Yisrael Katz, he announced the launching of a new modern public transportion system to serve the settlements of Jabal Al-Khalil and the Kiryat Arba settlement. The new system guarantees providing sophisticated buses, and opening new roads to increase traffic on those roads. He also added, the new system will be ready next Feb. 6th, 2017, and will include 11 new short paths. He added that the planning of this system has been made in cooperation with the Israeli Ministry of Transportation and the so-called Civil Administration and Settlements’ Councils.