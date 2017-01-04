IOF demolish Palestinian home in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Bulldozers from the West Jerusalem Israeli municipality on Wednesday morning have demolished a Palestinian-owned home in Beit Hanina town, northern Jerusalem, under the pretext of building with no permit.

Intense military forces overwatched the demolition after chordoning off the area.

On Tuesday, the municipality handed out ten demolition threats near Sur Baher town, southern Jerusalem, under the same pretext.

On Tuesday as well, IOF demolished Palestinian structures in the Bedouin community of Khan Al-Ahmar, East Jerusalem, which has been subjected to annual demolition now.