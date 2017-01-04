IOF demolish 10 water wells near Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation authorities (IOA) on Wednesday morning knocked down water wells in Teqou’ village east of Bethlehem.

Mayor of the town, Tayseer Abu Mufreh, said Israeli occupation vehicles demolished ten water walls used by Palestinian farmers under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

At the same time, the occupation forces prevented the land owners from reaching the demolition scene.

Teqou’ Mayor dubbed the demolition illegal and groundless as no court rule has been issued regarding the affair.

Source: PIC