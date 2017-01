PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning demolished several Palestinian structures in Khirbet Tana area east of Nablus, northern West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, who’s responsible for the settlement files in the northern West Bank, told PNN that the demolition is still ongoing.

Daghlas added that these demolitions are annual, that every year IOF demolish homes, facilities, and the only school in the area.