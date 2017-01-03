IOF arrest 37 Palestinians in overnight raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday dawn arrested 37 Palestinians in wide raid campaigns all over the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said that 10 were arrested from Nablus, seven from Bethlehem, six in Ramallah.

In Jerusalem, Israeli troops arrested 8 Palestinians, including 5 minors aged between 15 and 17 years old.

In Hebron, Israeli forces detained and abducted two Palestinians, and in Beit Ummar town, north of the city, two former political prisoners who had been released from Israeli prison were arrested.

In addition, Israeli soldiers took minors from an area near Tulkarem, aged 16- 17 years.