PNN/ Jerusalem/

Dozens of Israeli settlers stormed Tuesday morning al-Aqsa Mosque amid heavy presence of Israeli police forces.

According to Quds Press, heavily-armed Israeli forces were deployed in large numbers in the holy Islamic compound in order to pave the way for the settlers’ break-in via al-Maghariba gate.

24 Israeli settlers and 17 members of Israeli Intelligence Service broke into the Mosque this morning in total provocation to Palestinian worshipers, the agency reported.