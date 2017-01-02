Israeli “Jewish Home” looking to annex Ma’aleh Adumim, consequently C areas

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Justice Minister, Ayelet Shaked on Saturday said that her far right party, Jewish Home, will propose to annex the illegal West Bank settlement, saying that the Trump administration would support the step.

According to the Jpost, Shaked made this statement speaking to the Hamateh news program on Channel 10, where she said that this is the first step to other annexations and could lead to the annexation of all of Area C.

“We want to annex Ma’aleh Adumim. In the distant future, I am in favor of annexing Area C,” the justice minister said.

The 90,000 Palestinians living there would be given full rights like all other Israelis, she said, but Areas A and B should not be annexed for “demographic reasons.”

The settlement is located 10 minutes from Jerusalem and has the population of 37,000 settlers.

Only recently, the UN Security Council voted in favor of a resolution that condemns Israeli settlements and calls on halting them. The US abstained from the vote.