IOF demolish Bedouin homes in East Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday morning have demolished homes of Bedhouin families in the Khan Al-Ahmad town, East Jerusalem.

Daud Al-Jahhalin from Khan Al-Ahmad said that IOF demolished 10 residential facilities until this moment, claiming that they were illegal.

Al-Jahhalin added that the demolition comes in avery cold whether and will leave his family, 14 members, homeless.

He added that Israeli bulldozers finished the demolition and moved to another Bedouin community, where they closed down the area and began another demolition.

This is a developing article