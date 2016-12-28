Tayseer Khaled: UNSC resolution a message for the Trump administration

PNN/ Ramallah/

The UN Security council 2334 condemning Israel’s settlements in the West Bank including East Jerusalem and demanding Israel to stop it is a victory for Palestine and supportive of the Palestinian struggle for liberty towards full self-determination and independence. It is a defeat for the settler-led government in Tel-Aviv, which has been in shock ever since and acting painlessly and in confusion in reaction to the resolution,” said Tayseer Khaled, member of the PLO’s Executive Committee and Head of the Palestinian Expatriate Affairs Department .

In an official statement, Kahled said that “The resolution delivers a resolved message to the US administration to act responsibly and respect the will of international community and resolutions on Palestine’s cause and the middle east conflict, including UN, UNSC, ICJ decisions to the effect that Israel’s settlement activity in Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including the apartheid annexation wall constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and has no legal validity and demands Israel to stop such activities unconditionally”.

While Khaled commended the decent courageous political stance of New Zealand, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal, who stood for the Palestinian rights and just struggle, and adopted the draft resolution for voting; he censured president elect Donald Trump’s reaction that things will be different after January 20, the date of his inauguration, implementing his objection of the resolution. “Trump statement implies disregard for the international community, the UN Charter and the International law, and encourages the hostile settler approaches of Israel, including violation of Palestinian rights under occupation in defiance to 1949 Geneva conventions and relevant agreements.”

Khaled called to start taking the resolution to the next level in the international institutions, including member states in the four Geneva Conventions, UN, UNSC and the ICJ to put forward mechanisms and procedures to fore the resolution including sanctions, in light of Israel’s intransigence and betting on trump’s vows in favor of its occupation and settlements, encouraging Israel to act as a rogue state defying the international law.