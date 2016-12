PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupaiton Forces (IOF) on Tuesday night have demolished a number of Palestinian-owned facilities in Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem Information Center said that IOF demolished three containers and a warehouse in Silwan town, south of Al-Aqsa mosque.

The demolition comes under the pretext of having no building permit.

This morning as well, IOF confiscated lather from a workshop in Nablus city, northern West Bank, claiming that it was used to make arms.